Natchez High School students dismissed early due to water leak

Students at Natchez High School will be dismissed from school early on Wednesday due to a severe water line break, school officials said.

Natchez Adams School District Public communications director Ernest “Tony” Fields sent the following notice to parents and media on Wednesday morning regarding the early student dismissal.

“Due to a severe water line break at Natchez High School, water will have to be shut off. Unfortunately, therefore, we will have to close Natchez High School for the remainder of the day. Busses will arrive at Natchez High School at 9:15 a.m. All students will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. We do apologize for the inconvenience, and we thank you for your understanding. We will keep you updated through our robocall system, Facebook Page, and our website www.natchezadamsschooldistrict.org.”