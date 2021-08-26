Crime reports: August 27, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Alma Carpenter, 63, 814 State St., on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Bond set at $1,500.

Arrests — Monday

Alfonso Knight, 49, 130 Tubman Circle, on charge of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). Bond set at $750.00.

Yentl Yarnell Hunt, 31, 107 Lamar Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Saturday

Anthony Lavell Baldwin, 42, 104 Bluff Street, Natchez, on charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond set at $750.00.

Shanique Symone Davis, 114 Peach, Ridgecrest, La., on charge of contempt: default in payment. Bond set at $623.00.

Charles Aylette Dicks, 35, 511 High Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.

Shasta Delane Netterville, no age given, 1376 Cold Springs Road, Woodville, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Terrance Dewayne Robertson, 39, 490 Concordia Park Drive, Vidalia, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Friday, Aug. 20

Anfernee Malik Thomas, 21, 109 Live Oak Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $297.50 on first count and $312.50 on second count.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Burglary on Oscar Street.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two accident on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Birdwood Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Stolen vehicle on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Loud noise/music on Westwood Road.

Welfare concern/check on Winchester Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

Breaking and entering on Washington Street.

Threats on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Morgan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Clinton Kyle Blackwell, 29, 6 Jack Kelly Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to comply. Held without bond.

Michael Simpson, 39, 308 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to comply. Held without bond.

Phillip LeTroy Ware, 38, 890 Chaphill Road, Cannonsburg, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 26, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of indecent exposure. Held on no bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Mississippi Powersports.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Cranfield Road.

Loose livestock on Bluegrass Road.

Breaking and entering on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Dog problem on West Wilderness Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Hazlip Street.

Suspicious activity on Kingston Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop at McDonald’s.

Reports — Monday

Threats on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Wisteria Street.

Malicious mischief on Village Square Boulevard.

False alarm on Cottage Drive.

Threats on Phillip West Road.

Unwanted subject on Rand Road.

Accident on Anderson Drive.

Theft on Oriole Terrace.

Accident on Quitman Road.

False alarm on Elgin Plantation Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Alex Griffin Jr., 19, 204 Bingham Road, Clayton, court sentenced to six months suspended, two days credit for time served and a $510 fine for possession of stolen things less than $1,000.

Frances M. Payne, 46, 174 Eddiston Circle, McCall Creek, court sentenced to three months of jail, suspension, default of 15 days a fine of $510, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Mitchell R. Hunter, 60, 610 6th Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to 3 months jail, suspension, 15 days default, and a fine of $510 for unlawful communication.

Damion Henderson Jr., 22, 100 Lee Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days default, a fine of $610 for flight from an officer, unlawful operation of an off road vehicle.

Aaron T. Atkins, 29, 5445 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, court sentenced to 15 days default and a fine of $290 for failure to transfer title or register a vehicle.

Edward G. Nichols, 61, 298 Nichols Road, Jonesville, court sentenced to three months jail, suspension, with credit for time served and a fine of $510 for aggravated assault.

Jarvis Jarman Davis, 30, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to $1,150 for possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, careless operation of a motor vehicle.

William Fisk, 38, 502 Lindburg Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, oral sexual battery, introduction of contraband in penal institute, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tamika Wallace, 47, 132 McMillan Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 1 year documented suspension, one year probation, and a fine of 1,178.75 for identity theft and forgery.

Brandon D. Hayes, 27, 181 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Wendy Blaney Reese, 51, 660 Eagle Road, Vidalia, on charges of criminal damage.

Arrests — Tuesday

Tavion D. Byrd, 23,147 Margaret Drive, Clayton, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for other agency.

Crystal M. Howard, 40, 255 Loomis Lane, Clayton, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

David B. Farmer, 35, 8640 Louisiana 566, Clayton, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and P&P hold.

Randall H. White, 31, 5416 Dunbarton Road, Ferriday, on charges of burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Theft on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Drug law violation on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Netherland Road

Disturbance on Carter Street

Fire on Riverview Parkway

Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle

Fire on Louisiana 15

Fire on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Medical call on West Circle Drive

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on East Cottondale Court

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Viking Street

Fire on Airport road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Unwanted person on Serio Boulevard

Miscellaneous call in Catahoula Parish

Miscellaneous call on Eugene Road

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Ferguson Road

Medical call on Stampley Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Attempted break in on Dunbarton Levee Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 907

Medical emergency on Lynwood Drive

Miscellaneous call on Viking Street

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Kyle Road

Medical call on Drumgoole Street

Criminal damage to property on Kyle Road

Medical call on Morris Road