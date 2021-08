March 12, 1962 – Aug. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Jeannean Roberts, 59, of Natchez who died Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Natchez will be 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.