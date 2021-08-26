April 4, 1959 – Aug. 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Katie Marie Matthews, 62, of Fayette, who died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 in Fayette will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriston with Pastor Elbert Eakins officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home-Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Jefferson County High School auditorium from 5 to 7 p.m. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing. This is a walk-through visitation.

Katie was born April 4, 1959, in Fayette, the daughter of Edna Thompson Matthews and Eddie Matthews, Sr. Upon graduating from high school, she received a Bachelor of Science in General Studies and a Master of Science in Workforce Education Leadership from Alcorn State University. She was a retired assistant branch manager/head teller. Katie was a member of the Greenleaf Baptist Church where she served with the Willing Workers and leader of Birthday

Blessings Organization. She also held membership with the National Bankers Association.

Katie enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends, watching her favorite soap opera, “Days of Our Lives” and perfecting her craft passion.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Eddie and Johnny Matthews, Melvin and John Tate; one sister, Verba Matthews; two nieces, Euretta Matthews Wash and Yolanda Griffin.

Katie leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Lonielle Beals (Tracy), children she raised: Dontarvius Matthews, Velronquie Tenner (James) and Valshanta Matthews; grandchildren: Peyton Beals, Kaelyn Beals, Jah’Verein Tenner, Thaddeus Shorts, Jr, Trystan Shorts, Godson, Kramon Grayson II; brother, Donald Matthews; sisters: Estella Griffin and Rene Menogan (Kelle); lifelong best friend/sister, Carolyn Banks; special friends, Kathy Wells and Evelyn

Malone and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

