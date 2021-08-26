The mark you leave while here, the mark you leave behind

Natchez musician Stan Smith died this week. He left behind three sons Josh Smith, Ross Smith and Brandon Thompson, a brother Rikki Smith and many extended family and friends.

If you did not know the man, type in Stan Smith on Facebook to find post after post in his tribute.

There is no doubt in his 66 years, he was able to impact people’s lives.

For his family, it must be special to see how someone you loved touched so many lives.

He took the time to teach others how to play guitar.

He explored life through photography and music and lit up the world with a positive spirit.

Mike Chapman summed it up best when he said, “A life that touches others goes on forever. That really sums up Stan. He touched so many people. None of us can remember anyone saying anything negative about Stan. He was just very special.”

While the community mourns the death of a great man, we should also be inspired by his life and legacy.

Every day, people can positively impact lives. Every sunrise is an opportunity to enjoy life and live it to the fullest.

As you start your day, ask yourself one simple question.

“What will be written about me when I’m gone?”

Stan Smith simply lived his life doing what he loved and treated others with kindness. For that reason, he was loved and will be widely remembered.

While most of us will not live to see the impact we have on this world, we should strive to leave a positive mark behind.