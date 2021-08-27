March 12, 1962 – Aug. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Jeannean Scruggs Roberts, 59, of Natchez, MS passed away on Aug. 26, 2021 of natural causes. Family and close friends will celebrate her life at a private graveside service held in the Garden of Gethsemane in Greenlawn Cemetery, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2021.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Roberts was born March 12, 1962 in Natchez, the daughter of Mary Jo Black Scruggs and John Howell Scruggs, Jr.

Ms. Roberts was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jay Brent Roberts.

Survivors include her three children, son, Brent Roberts and his wife Erin Roberts daughter, Joni Barnes and her husband Charlie Barnes, and daughter Dani Roberts; six grandchildren, John Brooks, Ellison Brynn, Jay Davis, Josephine Leona, William Emmitt, and Jason Steele; and five siblings, Betty Murray, Doug Scruggs, Gail Hamby, Melanie SanRoman, and Dan Scruggs.

Memorials may be made to Cathedral School or a charity of your choice.

