Jefferson County head coach Roderick Holmes gets first win

LIBERTY — Jefferson County High School sophomore quarterback Jabari Watson had a Friday night to remember. So did Tigers first-year head coach Roderick Holmes as they pulled away in the second half for a 34-8 win over the Amite County High School Trojans.

Watson completed 14 of 17 passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns and just one interception and he had a rushing touchdown. His amazing performance helped Holmes get his first win as the Tigers’ new head football coach.

“The guys really came out and played hard tonight,” Holmes said. “It feels good to get that first win under the belt. I have some great, great, great, great (assistant) coaches. They put them in a great position to succeed.”

Jefferson County did have a tough time getting going offensively in the first half and led Amite County just 12-0 at halftime. But in the second half, the Tigers put up 22 points while holding the Trojans to just eight points.

Marsavion Ford led the Tigers’ rushing attack with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Eldrin Brown had four catches for 81 yards and one touchdown. Their defense was led by Tylan Collins, who had nine tackles and one forced fumble, and Eavan Murphy, who had seven tackles.

“Tonight’s win is a testament to the hard work from the summer and the hard practices,” Holmes said. “We have a young team. An inexperienced team. But the hard work from the summer paid off tonight.”

Jefferson County (1-0) plays host to MHSAA Class 5A Natchez High School Friday at 7 p.m.