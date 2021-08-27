Mississippi man charged with sexually abusing 18-year-old worker

A Mississippi man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage employee who was partially unconscious.

William A. Fisk, 38, of Natchez, Mississippi, was charged with oral sexual battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a jail.

Concordia Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s Office investigators say the victim was an 18-year-old man who worked at a convenience store and became friends with the general manager, Fisk.

Deputies said Fisk and the victim were in a vehicle together when the victim was partially conscious. Investigators said Fisk performed sexual acts on the victim against his will.