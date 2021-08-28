Take time right now to get ready for Ida

We hope you are taking time today to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida.

All indications are this storm is not one we want to underestimate.

Expected to arrive on Sunday, the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in Plaquemine Parish, Louisiana, Ida is expected to hit the Louisiana coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, packing winds of up to 140 miles per hour, forecasters predicted on Friday afternoon.

Officials at the Mississippi Insurance Department, a part of the Mississippi state government, urge residents to take time to protect lives and property from the damage coming their way.

While Natchez is not located directly on the coast, we know from experience that high winds, heavy rainfall, spin-off tornadoes and flash flooding are part of what comes with hurricanes. And Ida, at this point, is headed right for us.

Insurance officials recommend:

Tie down loose objects like lawn furniture and grills to prevent them from being blown away for floating away in floodwater.

Take photos before and after the storm hits.

Update your emergency supply kit or “go bag.” It should include cash, medications, a gallon of water for every family member and pet, a battery-powered radio and important documents like social security cards, birth certificates and insurance policies

Make yourself familiar with places to which your family can seek safe shelter, such as at the Natchez-Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, 601-442-2431.

A little planning now can save lots of headaches and can even save lives.