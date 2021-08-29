Adams County 4-H photo contest winners find beauty in nature

The Adams County Extension office, located on Carthage Point Road, conducted a Youth Pet & Nature Photo Contest last month.

This contest was for youth 5 and 18 years old. Fourteen children and teens participated in the photo contest, where they were asked to submit their best photos of animals, nature and their pets. All of the participants who placed received a gift card, said Jason Jones, an Adams County Extension Agent.

The division winners who placed in the various photo categories were: Adeline Blalock, Caydence Stewart, Aleah Blalock, Gabbie Brooks, JaColby Collins, Theron Blalock, LeAmyria Carter, Kenadie Calvit, JaNiyah Rachal, Trislynn Crawford, Tristian Blalock, Leanetra Carter, Adara Blalock and Timothy Blalock.

The photos pictured are all of the first-place winners.