Schools returning to in-person classes Tuesday

Some area schools have announced they will return to in-person classes after closing Monday due to Hurricane Ida.

Natchez Adams School District Public Relations Director Ernest Tony Fields sent out and email Monday afternoon which stated, “All Natchez-Adams School District Schools and Central Office will reopen on Tuesday, August 31st! Natchez Early College @ CoLin Students will be virtual.”

Adams County Christian School and Cathedral School also announced they would return to in-person classes Tuesday.

On their social media page, ACCS said students would not be required to wear uniforms Tuesday due to some students still not having power because of the storm.

“Please make sure that you are dressed appropriately. Continue to pray for those who were devastated by Hurricane Ida,” the post states.

All Concordia Parish schools apart from Ferriday High School are also returning to in-person classes, said School Superintendent Toyua Watson.

Ferriday High School students will be participating in virtual distance learning due to a shortage of teachers from the storm and COVID-19, Watson said.

“We try to keep the student teacher ratio down during COVID. We already had eight out due to quarantine and now we have others who have been affected by the storm so it would require us to double up. This (would) not be a safe scenario for our kids,” she said.

“This has been a tough call but my team and I could not fathom the thought of knowingly putting our kids at risk.”