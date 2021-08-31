Court case conclusions: Sept. 1, 2021

Published 7:10 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

By Staff Reports

Adams County Justice

Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 20-26:

E’Shawn E. Edwards charged with two counts of burglary of a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Frederick Frisby charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Mable Green charged with possession of a controlled substance: hydrocodone. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Erik James Hutchins charged with possession of a controlled substance: crack cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Erik James Hutchins charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: ecstasy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit

Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 20-26:

None.

Natchez Municipal

Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Aug. 25:

None.

Tuesday, Aug. 24:

None.

