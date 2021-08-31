Courthouse records: Sept. 1, 2021

Adams County

Aug. 20-26

Civil suits:

Lisa Chandler et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank.

Estate of Betty Jean Joy Ratliff.

Divorces:

Billie Jo Walley v. Simon Marshall Walley II.

Marriage license

applications:

William Gregory Rouse, 27, Natchez to Melissa Ann Cavin, 29, Natchez.

Markeith Darnell Thompson Sr., 39, Natchez to Rhondraneika Quinntessa Shaw, 37, Natchez.

James Turner, 44, Natchez to Lazenda Bindon, 42, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Aug. 19-25

Covenant Partners, LLC to Weathersby G. Carter and Sarah Carter Smith, land from the intersection of the easterly right-of-way of Cemetery Road with the westerly right-of-way of New Street.

Sharlot G. Chapman to Javontrics Murphy, lot 43 Hammett’s Circle Subdivision, Second Addition.

R.L. Blanton to ELAY, LLC, lot 41 Montebello Subdivision.

Kaiser Enterprises, Inc. to PBI, LLC, lots 4, 5 and 6 of that part of Beechwood Plantation.

P. Glenn Green (also known as Paul Glenn Green) to J. Darrell Vanier, a 2.1 Acre, plus or minus, Portion of lot A Cedar Hills Plantation.

Valerie Swinny Bergeron and Scott Reginald MacEachron Swinny to Natchez Summit Corporation, lot 50 Ruth Smith Lots Fifth Addition.

Roy L. Bonds to Glen Edward Kelly, lot 33 Medgar Evers Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Shields Godfrey Brown and Larry Lynn Brown Jr. to Larry Brown Jr. and Augusta Smith Brown, land from the intersection of the northerly edge of Airport Road with the easterly edge of Pine Ridge Road.

Greg Lee to Kenneth M. Steffes, Paul W. Geisinger and Jerry L. Graham, land beginning at a point on the Easterly line of Fourth Street.

Estate of Annie Marie Smith by Roger W. Smith Jr., its Executor, to Virginia E. True, lot 7 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Eddie M. Cutrer Jr. and Rebecca H. Cutrer to Lagarian R. Bridgewater and Lisa Bridgewater, lot 34 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Stanley E. Felter, Andrew Norman and Candice Felter Norman to David A. Cothren, lot “D” Oakland Park Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Aug. 19-25

Danielle A. Terrell to Home Bank, lot 77 Lower Woodville Estates, Future Development.

Javontrics Murphy to Flanagan State Bank, lot 43 Hammett’s Circle Subdivision, Second Addition.

Jeanette Webb, A/K/A Jeanette M. Webb, and Robert Webb, A/K/A Robert D. Webb, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, lot 39 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Glen Edward Kelly to Roy L. Bonds, lot 33 Medgar Evers Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Douglas Austin Atkins and Janna Lee Atkins to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, 50.00 Acre Tract, Portion of Tract I, Portion of Ben Lemond Plantation.

Virginia E. True to Fidelity Bank, lot 7 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Lagarian D. Bridgewater and Lisa Bridgewater to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 34 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

James A. Clark to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, lot 34 South Broadmoor Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Aug. 26

Civil cases:

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Brandy Robinson.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Randolph Smith.

Concordia Bank v. Mandy M. Halford.

Concordia Bank v. Cedric Patterson.

Roger D. Arnold v. Tonya McLain.

Natchez Hospital v. James Evans.

Natchez Hospital v. Brandy Gibson.

Natchez Hospital v. Mandy Smith.

Natchez Hospital v. Johnette Dunmore.

Natchez Hospital v. Richard Dawson.

Natchez Hospital v. Thomas Adams.

Natchez Hospital v. Lukeria Hence.

Jeffery McTigue v. David & Ann Voght.

Ella D. Griffin v. Charles McMorris.

Fast Money, LLC v. Rachael Blanton.

Concordia Parish

Aug. 20-26

Civil suits:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Ryan Thompson.

Foster & Sons Transportation, LLC v. James Hunter Walsworth.

Foster & Sons Transportation, LLC v. Hunter’s Diesel Specialties, LLC.

Foster & Sons Transportation, LLC v. Lethal Diesel.

Succession of Jesse Walter Calhoun.

Succession of Joy Nell Mitchell Dunkley.

Succession of Margaret Jill Kaiser.

State of Louisiana v. Deartist Hudson.

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper v. Jerry Alvin Foster.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Charles E. Ferguson.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

James Peyton Morace, 26, Jonesville, La. to Brittany Nicole Mulvihill, 30, Jonesville, La.

Zachary Kyle Clayton, 18, Clayton to Jordyn Leigh Sharp, 19, Clayton.

Darius Armand McGruder, 25, Starkville, Miss. to Iesha-Keyana Louise Jackson, 26, Starkville, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Mary Lou Bourgeois Cross to Wilbur F. Nations Jr., lot 5 Murray Addition “B”.

The C. Lonnie Collinsworth and Ruth S. Collinsworth Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Logan Dallalio, lot 14, Block No. 131 Murray Addition.

Ruth Gray to Jill Foster, lot 10, Block No. 71 of the Town of Ferriday.

Southern Heritage Realty & Building, LLC to Walter Gomez, lot 12 Whitehall Plantation E-1.

Patricia S. Gousset to Lisa Lonnie Bennett, lot 19 Minorca Fishing Camp Lots.

C.E. Tucker to Patricia S. Gousset, lot 19 Minorca Fishing Camp Lots.

Logan Dallalio to Annalee K. Forman, lot 225 Gillespie Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Wilma Madeline Gardner to Justin D. Welch, lot 60 Lola Annland Addition.

Mortgages:

Wilbur F. Nations Jr. to United Mississippi Bank, lot 5 Murray Addition “B”.

Logan Dallalio to Flagstar Bank, lot 14, Block No. 131 Murray Addition.

Seth Marlin Hughes to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot E-1 Whitehall Plantation.

John Casey Brixey to Delta Bank, lot 202 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Annalee K. Forman to GMFS, LLC, lot 225 Gillespie Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Justin D. Welch to Concordia Bank & Trust, lot 60 Lola Annland Addition.