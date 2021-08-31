Crime Reports: Sept. 1, 2021
Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Frednandus Markie Frye, 31, 101 Fisk Avenue, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.
Arrests — Monday
Eric Lorraine Minor, 27, 114 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and fleeing and eluding. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.
Arrests — Friday
Codaja Denise Williams, 24, 205 Rushing Street, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Fine set at $750.00.
Arrests — Thursday
Oliver Dewayne Hawkins, 54, 506 South Spruce Street, Vidalia, La., on charges of burglary; motor vehicle and contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on either charge.
Reports — Monday
Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Disturbance on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.
False alarm on Tanglewood Road.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Breaking and entering on Liberty Road.
False alarm on Itasca Drive.
False alarm on North Union Street.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Appliances.
Dog problem on Marblestone Road.
Shots fired on Brenham Avenue.
False alarm on Auburn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.
Accident on Fourth Street.
False alarm on Pecan Way.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Accident on Tyler Circle.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop at Duncan Park.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop at Zipys.
False alarm on Main Street.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Stolen vehicle on Ratcliff Place.
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Union Street.
Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Furniture Outlet.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
David Lynn Coleman, 50, 704 A Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Sunday
Randall Joseph Autin, 27, 409 Overton Drive, Houma, La., on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Monday
Two false alarms on Lower Woodville Road.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Two false alarms on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
False alarm on Barth Street.
False alarm on Rand Road.
Attempted breaking and entering on Parkview Drive.
Malicious mischief on Cherry Bark Lane.
False alarm on Greenfield Road.
Disturbance on North Circle Drive.
False alarm on Pond Meadow Road.
Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Welfare concern/check on Baker Drive
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
William A. Fisk, 38, 502 Lindburg, Natchez, on charges of sexual battery.
Arrests — Monday
Cavell D. Davis, 31, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of contempt of court, no contact bond violation.
Arrests — Sunday
Elby D. Merek, 41, Louisiana 129, Monterey, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Weedon M. McMillian Jr. 36, 165 Mitchell Road, Jonesville, on a warrant for charges of domestic abuse and battery.
Arrests — Saturday
Ambrel R. Lewis, 28, 112 Lynwood Drive, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to pay.
Tommy Lippman, 59, 165 Mitchell Road, Jonesville, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Dillon R. Humphries, 23, 854 Belle View Street, Jena, on DWI 2nd offense, improper lane usage.
Larry D Lawrence, 52, 227 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on possession of schedule II drugs, resisting an officer.
Arrests — Friday
David C. Wallen, 36, 217 Levens Addition, Ferriday, Possession of Schedule II drugs, Domestic Abuse Battery, Child Endangerment on two counts and a P&P Violation.
Joseph A. Bonette, 29, 324 Lake Drive, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Reports — Monday
Criminal mischief on Irving Lane
Medical call on John R Junkin Drive
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road
Miscellaneous call on Carolyn Circle
Disturbance on Margaret Circle
Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive
Disturbance on Lynn Haven Drive
Miscellaneous call on Green Acres Road
Auto accident on US 84
Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle
Auto Accident on Learned Drive
Disturbance on Grayson Road
Juvenile problem on Robert Lewis Drive
Medical call on Deadening Road
Theft on Townsend Lane
Unwanted person on Miranda Drive
Harassing Call on Ron Road
Disturbance on Townsend Lane
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Viking Street
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Fire on Louisiana 65
Suspicious person on Washington Heights Road
Unwanted person on Ron Road
Juvenile problem on Grape Street
Miscellaneous call on Westlake Drive
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on John Dale Drive
Miscellaneous call on Lynn Haven Drive
Disturbance on Louisiana 129
Criminal damage to property on Ralphs Road
Disturbance on Earl Davis Road
Auto Accident on Louisiana 565
Reports — Saturday
Medical call on US 84
Miscellaneous call on Sunflower Lane
Nuisance animals on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Louisiana 131
Disturbance on Louisiana 909
Unwanted person on US 84
Disturbance on Carter Street
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Unwanted person on Louisiana 129
Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle
Theft on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Haphazard Road
Medical call on N Grove Drive
Welfare check on Willow Street
Medical call on US 84
Criminal damage to property on Cowan Street
Unwanted person on Cowan Street
Medical call on Spruce Street
Reports — Friday
Medical call on US 84
Alarms on Doty Road
Loose horses on Rabb Road
Fire on Hammett Addition Circle
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 566
Welfare check on Orange Street
Criminal trespass on Hammond Street
Disturbance on Lynwood Drive
Miscellaneous call on Skipper Drive
Disturbance on Doty Road
Auto accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Auto Accident on providence park
Auto Accident on Louisiana 15
Medical call at Natchez Donuts
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbance on Levens Addition Road
Hit and run on Canal Street
Disturbance on Talton Alley
Disturbance on Margaret Circle