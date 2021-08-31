Crime Reports: Sept. 1, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Frednandus Markie Frye, 31, 101 Fisk Avenue, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Eric Lorraine Minor, 27, 114 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and fleeing and eluding. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Friday

Codaja Denise Williams, 24, 205 Rushing Street, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Fine set at $750.00.

Arrests — Thursday

Oliver Dewayne Hawkins, 54, 506 South Spruce Street, Vidalia, La., on charges of burglary; motor vehicle and contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

False alarm on Tanglewood Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Breaking and entering on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Itasca Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Appliances.

Dog problem on Marblestone Road.

Shots fired on Brenham Avenue.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.

Accident on Fourth Street.

False alarm on Pecan Way.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Accident on Tyler Circle.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Zipys.

False alarm on Main Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Ratcliff Place.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Furniture Outlet.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

David Lynn Coleman, 50, 704 A Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Randall Joseph Autin, 27, 409 Overton Drive, Houma, La., on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Two false alarms on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Two false alarms on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Barth Street.

False alarm on Rand Road.

Attempted breaking and entering on Parkview Drive.

Malicious mischief on Cherry Bark Lane.

False alarm on Greenfield Road.

Disturbance on North Circle Drive.

False alarm on Pond Meadow Road.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Baker Drive

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

William A. Fisk, 38, 502 Lindburg, Natchez, on charges of sexual battery.

Arrests — Monday

Cavell D. Davis, 31, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of contempt of court, no contact bond violation.

Arrests — Sunday

Elby D. Merek, 41, Louisiana 129, Monterey, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Weedon M. McMillian Jr. 36, 165 Mitchell Road, Jonesville, on a warrant for charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Arrests — Saturday

Ambrel R. Lewis, 28, 112 Lynwood Drive, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to pay.

Tommy Lippman, 59, 165 Mitchell Road, Jonesville, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Dillon R. Humphries, 23, 854 Belle View Street, Jena, on DWI 2nd offense, improper lane usage.

Larry D Lawrence, 52, 227 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on possession of schedule II drugs, resisting an officer.

Arrests — Friday

David C. Wallen, 36, 217 Levens Addition, Ferriday, Possession of Schedule II drugs, Domestic Abuse Battery, Child Endangerment on two counts and a P&P Violation.

Joseph A. Bonette, 29, 324 Lake Drive, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Monday

Criminal mischief on Irving Lane

Medical call on John R Junkin Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Miscellaneous call on Carolyn Circle

Disturbance on Margaret Circle

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive

Disturbance on Lynn Haven Drive

Miscellaneous call on Green Acres Road

Auto accident on US 84

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Auto Accident on Learned Drive

Disturbance on Grayson Road

Juvenile problem on Robert Lewis Drive

Medical call on Deadening Road

Theft on Townsend Lane

Unwanted person on Miranda Drive

Harassing Call on Ron Road

Disturbance on Townsend Lane

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Viking Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Fire on Louisiana 65

Suspicious person on Washington Heights Road

Unwanted person on Ron Road

Juvenile problem on Grape Street

Miscellaneous call on Westlake Drive

Medical call on US 84

Medical call on John Dale Drive

Miscellaneous call on Lynn Haven Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana 129

Criminal damage to property on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Earl Davis Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 565

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Sunflower Lane

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Louisiana 131

Disturbance on Louisiana 909

Unwanted person on US 84

Disturbance on Carter Street

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Unwanted person on Louisiana 129

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle

Theft on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Haphazard Road

Medical call on N Grove Drive

Welfare check on Willow Street

Medical call on US 84

Criminal damage to property on Cowan Street

Unwanted person on Cowan Street

Medical call on Spruce Street

Reports — Friday

Medical call on US 84

Alarms on Doty Road

Loose horses on Rabb Road

Fire on Hammett Addition Circle

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 566

Welfare check on Orange Street

Criminal trespass on Hammond Street

Disturbance on Lynwood Drive

Miscellaneous call on Skipper Drive

Disturbance on Doty Road

Auto accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Auto Accident on providence park

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Medical call at Natchez Donuts

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road

Hit and run on Canal Street

Disturbance on Talton Alley

Disturbance on Margaret Circle