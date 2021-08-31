Feb. 28, 1939 – Aug. 29, 2021

FAYETTE — Don Ward, 82, of Jefferson County, died peacefully at home on Aug. 29, 2021.

Don was born on Feb. 28, 1939 in Tylertown to the union of Dell Conley Ward and Jake Ward.

At the age of 15, his mother married James Moffett, Jr. of Fayette. Don attended Fayette High School. Shortly thereafter Don was inducted in the United States Air Force and served 2 years.

In 1957, Don became a Deputy Sheriff with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He served for 35 years, retiring in 1992. Being a Deputy Sheriff was not a job to Don, it was a calling. These were some of the happiest times in Don’s life as he met and became friends with numerous people. People that he still called his friends up to the time of his death. He loved serving the citizens of Jefferson County and he never met a stranger.

Don married the love of his life, Alice Bryant on Aug. 11, 1961 and they had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11, 2021.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Dell Conley Ward Moffett; his father Jake Ward; his step-father James Moffett, Jr.; his step-brother Hugh James Moffett and step sister Sandra Sue Hall.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Alice; his brother Glen and sister-in-law Nadean; Glen Ward, Jr. (Patty); Sheryl (Ashley); Sharon (Joe); a host of nieces and nephews and too numerous friends to list.

Don accepted Christ at a very young age and was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Fayette.

Services for Don will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 commencing at 11 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church located on Geoghegan Road in Fayette. There will be a viewing at the Church before the service from 9 until 11 a.m.

Rev. Aaron Lamb will be officiating the services.

There will also be a viewing on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Spencer Funeral Home located at 131 Medgar Evers Street in Fayette.

Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home at Cane Ridge Cemetery in Lorman, MS.

Pallbearers will be Jack Smith, Terry Jackson, William Smith, John Moffett, Rick Fife, Robert Starnes, Bill Orcutt, Glen Ward Jr., Preston Wilcox and Roland Jones.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bud Williams, James Bailey, Willie Stewart, Virgil Scott, Sheriff Travis Patten and Peter Walker.

One of Don’s favorite verses from the Bible:

2 Timothy Chapter 4, verses 6 and 7:

“For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”

Upon leaving Cane Ridge Cemetery everyone is invited to return to Community United Methodist Church for refreshments and to talk about the “good ole times” with Don.

Don will be missed and he will continue to be loved.

Memorials may be made in Don’s name to the Community United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 542, Fayette, MS 39069.