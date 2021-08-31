Good to see Mississippi in a position to help

Luke 12:48 says, “To him much is given, much will be required.”

The meaning of this scripture was spelled out across Mississippi and Louisiana early this week.

Who would have thought when the ice storm did so much damage in the Miss-Lou region in February that it would become a blessing during the hurricane season?

Not only did the worst part of Hurricane Ida pass us by on Sunday night and early Monday morning, but the region saw minimal damage to trees, power lines and buildings compared with what we experienced just six months ago.

Perhaps trees didn’t fall because all of the weak branches had been taken care of by the weight of the ice.

It was a proud moment to be a Mississippian when Governor Tate Reeves told President Joe Biden to send federal resources to Louisiana — we didn’t need any — and that Mississippi would also send officers and rescue teams to Louisiana to help, “because that’s just who we are,” Reeves said.

He was right. Already, people are lining up with chainsaws and boats and making their way to where Hurricane Ida did its worst damage.

We are grateful to see that when God sends us a blessing — as he did during this storm — we use that blessing to help our neighbors in need.