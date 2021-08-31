Nov. 5, 1925 – Aug. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Joyce Wilson Norman went home to her Heavenly Father on Aug. 26, 2021. Joyce was 95 years old and a resident of Natchez, MS. Visitation was held at Assumption Catholic Church in Natchez, MS at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, with the service following at 2 p.m. Graveside services followed at Natchez City Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Joyce is survived by her son, Donald Norman of Starkville, MS; grandchildren and their spouses Byron and Elizabeth Norman of Starkville, MS and Lindsey and Brandon Stallings of Germantown, TN; great-grandchildren Lillian Norman and Wilson Stallings, and her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Mary Wilson; two sisters Florence Slingland and Ethel Wilson; four brothers and their spouses Bro. Leslie Martin Wilson of Austin TX, Ira and Lucille Wilson of Edmond OK, Dorothy and Bryant “Speedy” Edwin Wilson of Natchez MS, and Henry Elmer and June Wilson of Gonzales LA.

Memorials may be made to Natchez Adams County Humane Society, P.O. Box 549, Natchez, MS 39121 or Cathedral School, 701 N Martin Luther King Jr. St, Natchez, MS 39120.

