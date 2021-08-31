Pets of the Week: Snuggle up to a new friend

At left, meet Ricky. This handsome man is so ready for his “furever” home. His charm and good looks will win you over immediately, not to mention those sweet eyes. Drop by and see if you and Ricky could be BFF’s.

At center, this fuzz ball is beautiful Anna. She is a precious bobbed tail kitten. She loves to cuddle up and make your day better. Just look at that sweet expression. Won’t you come meet Anna today?

Ricky and Anna are at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visit them Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

At right, meet Ruby. She is a six-month-old, blue-eyed beauty, who is enjoying our “casting couch.” She is people friendly, non aggressive and loves a cuddle, which we’re more than happy to give her. She is a Catahoula Cur, walks well on a leash, is fully vetted, spayed and heartworm negative. She is available for adoption. A fenced-in area is a must to keep her safe and secure.

Visiting hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at Concordia Paws, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. The adoption fee is $50.