March 25, 1949 – Aug. 25, 2021

Funeral services for William Lawrence Berry Sr., 72, of Vidalia, LA, who passed Aug. 25, 2021 at Trinity Hospital, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Concordia Funeral Home with Pastor Leroy White officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday, 9 a.m. until service time.

William Lawrence Berry, Sr. was born Mar. 25, 1949, Natchez, MS, the son of Deveroux Berry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Arthur Berry.

Lawrence leaves to treasure his memories his devoted wife, Georganna Berry; two sons, William Lawrence Berry, Jr., both of Vidalia, LA, Marcus Davis; three daughters, Tina Ross, both of Natchez, MS, Dawn Miller, Bedford, TX, Trena Smith (Davy), PortsSmith, VA; six brothers, Jonathon Berry, David Berry (Beverly), both of Carrollton, GA, James Berry (Carol), Fairburn, GA, Edwin Berry (Elayne), Stone Mountain, GA, Clarence Berry, Natchez, MS, Henry Berry (Rhonda), Gulfport, MS; two sisters, Deborah Berry, Diana Berry Franklin (Jerry), both of Natchez, MS; one aunt, Mary Bradford, Natchez, MS; Thirteen Grandchildren; Eleven Great-Grandchildren; a special cousin, Pastor Leroy White (Claudia), Natchez, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

COVID-19 restrictions; please wear your mask, if able.

