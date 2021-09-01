Gas leak which caused traffic disruption outside Ferriday under control, sheriff says

FERRIDAY — A leak in a major gas line that ruptured close to U.S. 84 between Ferriday and Jonesville was under control by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said.

Workers were able to place a valve on the pipe and traffic should now be flowing as normal, he said.

Vidalia officials warned on the town’s social media page that a major gas line had ruptured close to U.S. 84 leaving Ferriday toward Jonesville, resulting in traffic concerns.

“A construction crew accidentally ruptured a major gas line close to the highway. It could be extremely dangerous to drive through that area,” the post states.

Concordia Parish deputies and a Louisiana state trooper were dispatched to the area at 10:30 a.m.

“All the caller told us was the loggers were out there and compromised the big pipeline in that area,” a CPSO dispatcher said. “We called Jonesville utilities and they notified the gas company.”