Storm damage cancels game between Amite County, Wilkinson County

WOODVILLE — The 2021 high school football season has gotten off to a rough start for the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats and second-year head coach Jeffery Gibson.

For the second week in a row, Wilkinson County has had a game canceled. This time for a completely different reason than last week. The Wildcats were scheduled to host the rival Amite County High School Trojans Friday night, but Hurricane Ida changed all of that last Sunday night and Monday morning.

Because of the damage left behind and a good bit of Amite County still in the dark because of the storm, the Trojans had to forfeit the game, resulting in an official win for Wilkinson County.

“Amite County called our athletic director, Priscilla Russ,” Wilkinson County principal Derek Morgan said.

“They forfeited the game yesterday (Tuesday),” Russ said. “They’re not in school until next Tuesday. Kids don’t have lights, water, things like that.”

Wilkinson County (1-1) next plays on Friday, Sept. 10 when it plays host to Wesson Attendance Center.

Last week was supposed to be the season-opener for MHSAA Class 3A Wilkinson County as the Wildcats were to travel to Natchez to take on the Class 5A Natchez High School Bulldogs. Unfortunately, Wilkinson County had to go to virtual instruction because of COVID, resulting in that game being canceled and the Wildcats having to forfeit that game.

Wildcats head football coach Jeffery Gibson said he was disappointed in the decision, but understands “the COVID side of it.”