March 25, 1966 – Aug. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Bernard Chatman, 55, of Houston, TX, who passed on Aug. 22, 2021 at his father’s home, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Rev. Frank J. Chatman, Jr. officiating. A Memorial Tribute service will be held Friday Sept 3, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church.