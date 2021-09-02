Car catches fire at Seargent Prentiss, Camellia Drive

Published 12:11 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A car caught fire at Camellia and Seargent Prentiss Drive near an automobile dealership, sending billows of black smoke into the air just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement officers said the driver and his father were inside the car when they started to smell smoke and got out just before it was fully engulfed in flames. No one was hurt.

The vehicle was placed on a flatbed tow truck after the fire was put out.

The Natchez Fire Department, Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

More News

Car catches fire at Seargent Prentiss, Camellia Drive

Hurricane Ida provides learning opportunity for coordinating emergency response

‘I’m seeing COVID kill more people now than ever’: Coroner says county sees record deaths in August

Gas leak which caused traffic disruption outside Ferriday under control, sheriff says

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to go dove hunting this weekend? The season opens in Mississippi and Louisiana.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...