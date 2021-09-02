Jan. 3, 1928 – Aug. 29, 2021

Funeral services for Carrie Lyles, 93, of Vidalia, La., who passed Aug. 29, 2021, at Merit Health Hospital, Natchez, will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Vidalia Convention Center.

Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Thomas B.C., Ferriday, La.

Carrie Lyles, born Jan. 3, 1928, in Natchez, the daughter of Jack Evalina Williams Lyles.

She is preceded by her parents; one son, Randy Young Sr.; four brothers, Lenny Lyles, Jack Lyles, Jr., Roosevelt Lyles, Charles Lyles; six sisters, Viola Nichols, Maragaret Jones, Sophia Lyles, Surnetta Cage, Mary White, Evalina Cage.

She leaves to cherish her memories; one son, Michael Lyles (Eloise), Vidalia, La.; three daughters, Gwen Taylor (Billy), Cleveland, Ohio, Carolyn Jamison, Atlanta, Ga., Vicky Alexander, Natchez; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one aunt, Sadie Lyles, Innis, La.; one sister-in-law, Inell Lyles, Natchez; a Godsister, Odessa Stevenson, Ferriday, La.; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

