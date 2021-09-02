Chandler Collier, Donavan Ryan playing with pride in Military Appreciation game

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School hosts their Military Appreciation game when they play Clinton Christian Friday night to open up district play. Football players Chandler Collier and Donavan Ryan will take the field with pride.

Collier’s aunt, Tiffany Collier, served in the Marines with communications for pilots, he said. It was a job she took a lot of pride in, he said. Friday night, he said he wants to show that same pride.

“It feels good to know we have people in our lives who are willing to sacrifice so we can enjoy our lives, our freedoms and our rights without worry,” Collier said. “It is really humbling…It is very inspiring. She had to step up and make sure everyone was safe. Something about it is just inspiring to me.”

He said he tries to take a leadership role on the field because of his aunt and be a team player. Collier does this by keeping his teammates’ spirits up and giving his best, he said.

Ryan’s stepdad, John Dale Loomis, is in the army. He said his stepdad is deployed overseas but could not say where. His stepdad should return home in a couple of months, he said.

“I’m going to be happy when he comes back because it is going to be good to see him,” Ryan said. “My mom is going to be happy. I miss him a lot.”

His stepdad taught him a lot of things like how to be a man, he said.

“I’m going to use that on the field for Friday. I’m going to show my pride in the army,” Ryan said. “It is very special because I get to go out there and play for him and whoever fought for us in the country for our freedom.”

The kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m.