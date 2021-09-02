Nov. 16, 1958 – Aug. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Charlean McNeil, 62, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Jackson will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. You are required to wear a mask. This is a walk-through visitation and we are practicing social distancing.

Charlean was born Nov. 16, 1958 in Natchez, the daughter of Leanna Pernell McNeil and Rev. Perry McNeil, Sr. She received her high school diploma and later her Masters Degree in Early Childhood Development at Alcorn State University. Charlean was retired from AJFC. She was a member of Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church where she served in various capacities. Charlean enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister Catherine Dupree, two brothers Willie and Isaac McNeil and two aunts.

Charlean leaves to cherish her memories: daughter Demetria McNeil; son Bishop Montreal McNeil (Lashunda); brothers Donald McNeil, Sr. (Dora), Rev. Perry McNeil, Jr. (Helen); sister Linda McNeil; aunt Willie Mae Griffin; uncle J. C. Hall (Rosie Mae); nine grandchildren, five Godchildren, best friend Cynthia Moore, special cousin Rosie Sweazer and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

