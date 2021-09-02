NATCHEZ — Clifton Glen Arnold, 57, of Cantonment, FL, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

Glen was born in Natchez, MS. He attended South Natchez High School and was a veteran of the Army Reserves, where he served in Kuwait. Glen was trained as an EMS/EMT medic. Glen also owned and operated a construction and renovation business. Glen enjoyed many hobbies, his favorite being camping, fishing, kayaking and playing guitar.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John R. Arnold and Doris O. Arnold; brother, James “Beaver” Arnold and nephew, Ian Doherty.

Glen is survived by his children, Katie S. Arnold and Tristan C. Arnold of Friendswood, TX; siblings, Johnny Arnold (Lynn) of St. Petersburg, FL, Sharon Brooks (David) of Gulf Breeze, FL, Linda Smedley (Ray) of Natchez, MS, Sandra Doherty of Lafayette, LA, Angie Arnold of Nashville, TN; seven nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation details will be posted on Glen’s Facebook page.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Green Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Special thanks to Glen’s best friend, Jayson Nix.