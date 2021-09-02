Crime reports: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
Published 7:04 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021
Natchez Police Department
No arrests
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Suspicious activity on Pecan Way.
Alarm on Lafayette Street.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Alarm on State Street.
Loud noise/music on McNeely Road.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on Mascagni Avenue.
Breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Shots fired on Williams Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Coca-Cola Plant.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Michael Lavelle Carter, 34, 6 West Sulinda Street, Natchez, on charge of telephone/electronic communication. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Tuesday
Fadhl M. Mahyoub, 50, 321 EE Wallace Boulevard, Ferriday, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, unsafe driving, driving wrong way, and reckless driving. Released on $2,500 bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Intelligence report on State Street.
Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.
Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.
Harassment on Hobo Fork Road.
False alarm on South Palestine Road.
Theft on State Street.
Breaking and entering on Parkview Drive.
Intelligence report on Duck Pond Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Crystal Nicole Newman, 38, 519 Indian Village Road, Clayton, on charges of flight from an officer.
Darryl Thomas Pierre, 25, 4963 North Rampart, New Orleans, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, simple escape, auto theft, flight from an officer.
Darryon T. Pierre, 23, 611 North Rampart, New Orleans, on charges of child endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle, simple possession and aggravated flight from an officer.
Arrests — Tuesday
Crystal Michelle Boyd, 44, 208 Ron Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic battery.
Reports — Thursday
Auto accident on US84
Medical call on Lancaster Street
Juvenile problem on Lee Tyler Road
Reports — Wednesday
Medical call on Cross Street
Auto accident on US84
Miscellaneous call on Azalea Street
Suspicious person on Louisiana 568
Auto Accident on US84
Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Island Road
Damage to property on Lee Tyler Road
Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Unwanted person on Carter street
Medical call on Concordia Park Drive
Fire on Carter Street
Disturbance on Woodmount Drive
Criminal damage to property on Shady Acres Circle
Medical call on Charles Street
Reports — Tuesday
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Loose horses on Eagle Road
Disturbance on Audubon Acres Circle
Domestic violence on Ron Road
Fire on US84
Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive
Auto accident on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Carter Street
Auto accident on US84
Suspicious person on US84
Medical call on Bob Rife Road
Fire on Louisiana 131
Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue
Disturbance on Louisiana 568
Auto Accident on Cowan Street
Medical call on Lynwood Drive
Medical call on Peach Street