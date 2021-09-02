Oct. 4, 1934 – Aug. 29, 2021

Douglas Madison was born on Thursday, Oct. 4, 1934, in Columbus, MS and passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home on Lake St. John surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann Madison Whittington and her husband Jamie of Lake St. John, LA; three grandchildren, Amie Whittington Dean and her husband Jordan of Brandon, MS, Trey Madison Whittington and his wife Mandy of Roxie, MS, and Megan Whittington Helms and her husband Morgan of Ridgeland, MS; and six great-grandchildren, Ellie Madison Whittington, Jessie Jo Whittington, Waylon James Whittington, Whittin Rose Helms, Walter Ray Helms, and Madison Rose Dean.

Doug is preceded in death by his wife, Angela Rose Guercio Madison and his parents, James and Susie Madison.

Doug and Angela owned restaurants in both Natchez and Vidalia over the years. Doug loved to cook and entertain.

He took pride in growing vegetables in his large garden that were served on his restaurant’s buffet line. He also was famous for his smoked meats, made on two huge custom-made BBQ pits inside the back of his downtown Natchez establishment, Doug’s Restaurant. Every summer he’d invite his regular customers and friends up to the lake for a huge pig roast or for a big party for the Fourth of July.

The family would like to give a special thanks to two of Doug’s longtime friends, Tony Byrne and Allen Wingfield, for always being there for him.

The family will be having a private memorial service, at a later date, to celebrate Doug’s life with a big meal of all his favorite foods.

The family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

