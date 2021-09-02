Ferriday native injured, two friends killed in boating accident in south Louisiana

DELACROIX, La. — A Ferriday native was badly injured and two of his friends killed in a boating accident in lower St. Bernard Parish last week.

A New Orleans news channel reported the accident involving two boats near Delacroix Island occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, as emergency officials were making preparations for Hurricane Ida.

It was reported that five people were injured and two people were missing after the accident and The Coast Guard and several local agencies were involved in the rescue mission and investigation.

Patrick McKenna, a native of Ferriday, Louisiana, was one of the victims. His wife, SueAnn Webber McKenna, said he didn’t feel comfortable talking to media. According to posts on social media, McKenna and his friends were on a fishing trip where the accident occurred. He endured several broken bones and had to undergo surgery to repair his arm.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has not responded to requests for more information at this time as they are still dealing with the impact of the hurricane in South Louisiana.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.