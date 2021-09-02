KG Fisher sparks five run inning with triple as Green Wave beat Flashes 12-3

NATCHEZ — Cathedral was down 3-2 to St. Aloysius in the bottom of the second inning until KG Fisher stepped up to the plate and delivered a triple down the third baseline. She drove in Katlin Nettles and Cate Drane to give the Green Wave a 4-3 lead.

Three more runs crossed the plate that inning as Cathedral went on to win 12 -3 over St Aloysius. Head coach Craig Beesley said the ninth graders on his team played well this year and at times stood out.

Fisher is one of those freshmen who stood out. She had two hits and two RBIs. Her triple in the bottom of the second gave a spark to the offense on senior night.

“I was just trying to get the energy up,” Fisher said. “I got a triple, which was great. (On triples) I don’t get tired because I have a lot of adrenaline. Kinsley (Young) came up behind me and got the inning started by scoring two more runs.”

As a freshman, she bats leadoff for the Green Wave. She said she likes batting first and does not feel any pressure.

Her job is easy, she said. As leadoff, she has to get the inning started and get on base. She said if she batted clean up, she would need to hit for power. Offensively, she had a good night at the plate, she said.

“Two games ago, I wasn’t hitting good,” Fisher said. “My dad (Bryan Fisher) and I went to the cage and worked on it. I’ve been getting the batting average up since.”

Lauren Dunbar, Liza Gregg, Margie Hargon, Gracie Harrigil and Cate Drane contributed with RBIs. Cathedral combined for 14 hits in the win.

Senior night

He said seniors Dunbar, Drane, Hannah Murray, Harrigill, Katelon Nettles and JaJa Jordan got to play. Their senior leadership is needed over the next few weeks as they wrap up district play.

As a team, Cathedral has to do better in their approaches at the plate, he said. The Green Wave’s final three innings could have been better, he said.

“If they come mentally prepared, they can be one of the better teams we have had,” Beesley said. “If they are not mentally prepared, it shows in the way they play.”