June 2, 1948 – Aug. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Laura Jones Whittley, 73, of Cannonsburg, who died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Natchez will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Bethlehem Baptist Church (grounds) in Cannonsburg with Pastor Johnny Elery officiating.

Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing. This is a walk-through visitation.

Laura was born June 2, 1948, the daughter of Hattie Yvonne Whiting and Curtis Jones, Sr. She graduated from high school in Natchez and was a retired department manager at Wal-Mart. Ms. Whittley was a member of Greater Mount Bethel Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board. In her leisure, Laura enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, crossword puzzles and games shows.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Alfred Whittley, grandson LaVell Whittley, Jr., brother Curtis Jones, Jr., sisters, Lugenia Thomas and Deloris Jones and nephew Kim Singleton.

Laura leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Lavell Whittley, Sr., Anthony Whittley (Karen) of Atlanta; daughters, Alfreda Whittley, Sharon Miller and Cynthia Whittley-Walker of Jackson; brothers, Ernest Jones (Lela), Edward Jones (Bessie); sister, Annie Mae Jones, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

