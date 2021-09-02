Marion Crisceda Dobbins

Sept. 8, 1962 – Aug. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Marion Crisceda Dobbins, 58, of Natchez, who died Aug. 26, 2021, at her residence in Natchez, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Zion Chapel #2 with Pastor Stanley Searcy, officiating.

Burial will follow at Zion Chapel #2 Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Walk through visitation will be from 5 until 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Marion was born, Sept. 8, 1962, the daughter of Annie L. Thomas and Mack Dobbins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Shropshire Kirk and her son, Terrandance Dobbins.

Marion is survived by her daughters, Candice Dobbins and India Dobbins.

