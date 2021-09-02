We want you to share your memory of 9/11

It is hard to believe one of the darkest days in American history unfolded on television screens across the country 20 years ago. On Sept. 11, 2001, American lives were shattered and changed forever after a brutal terrorist attack on our nation.

The Twin Towers were toppled, planes were crashed into the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, thousands of lives for lost and millions of lives were forever altered.

Each year on 9/11, America pauses to reflect on that day and what it has meant in the lives of all who live in our country and in the world at large.

As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, The Natchez Democrat invites residents to share their reflections from that day.

We want to know where you were when you heard the news, how you felt and what you were thinking as you watched the horrific history unfold.

We’ll be sharing your stories along with historical perspective on the event in our Sept. 11 print and digital editions.

We’ll share with you the news as it unfolded 20 years ago, when we watched TV screens without the instant sharing of information via social media. We’ll share your stories, your memories and our community’s reaction — as well as stories about how the event changed our lives over the past 20 years.

You can take part by emailing your thoughts and recollections to editor@natchezdemocrat.com before Sept. 8.

Or, if you’d like, drop by written thoughts or memories at our office at 503 N. Canal St.

And we can join together once again as a community and a nation on Sept. 11 as we never forget the loss and impact of that day.