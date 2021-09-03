GULFPORT — Angie Northup Jones passed away on March 14, 2021, in Gulfport, Mississippi at the age of 65.

Born in September 1955 in Natchez, Mississippi to Dwight and Nancy Northup, Angie graduated from Adams County Christian School, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, and the University of Southern Mississippi. She married her college sweetheart and was blessed with a long and happy marriage.

A gifted listener who helped others untangle some of the issues in their lives, Angie was considered by many to be a mentor and friend. She was a generous person, particularly when it came to blueberries, and passionate about the power of prayer. She was a leader at The Healing Room for over 12 years and was an active and dedicated member of the inner healing team. She ministered at Pass Road Baptist Church, was a leader with UCPM, and attended Southern Gate Church. She was a friend, helping those in need, and leading so many to Jesus. Angie is deeply missed by her family and and large circle of friends.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy Callihan Northup, Natchez; husband, Ronald Jones, Gulfport; daughter Jenna (Jaret) Upton, Florence; son, Jared (Katie), Nashville, TN; sisters, Carolyn Hanesworth, Nashville, TN; Lisa Smith (JC), Roxie; grandchildren, Connor and Emily McLendon and Audrey Jones; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Jordan Lee Jones; her father, Dwight Lowell Northup; maternal grandparents, Lockard B. Callihan and Sadie Clunan Setzler; paternal grandparents, Donald and Lillie Cecil Northup; beloved step-grandparents, Joseph W. (Billy) Setzler and Pearl Sumerall Callihan; and parents-in-law, Rev. Robert and Mable Pittman Jones.

Services will be on September 25th at 10 a.m. at Life Church in Gulfport, MS, with graveside services at 4 p.m. at Cedar Grove cemetery in Columbia, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Southern Gate Church, D’Iberville, MS or the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the Gulfport Memorial Hospital COVID unit doctors, nurses and other staff and caregivers for their efforts and dedication.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 NIV