Crime reports: Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Kerenski Daniel Hawkins, 22, 306 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of tampering with physical evidence. No bond set.

Michael Lavelle Carter, 34, 6 Sulinda Lane, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Bond set at $500.00.

Anthony Trey Smith, 32, 1832 Wheeler Drive, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Wednesday

Janitra Shantez Chatman, 27, 427 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charges of child neglect, contempt of court: failure to appear, and shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set on child neglect and shoplifting charges. Bond set at $800.00 on contempt of court charge.

Candice Charmaine Good, age not given, 419 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $252.50 on first count, $552.50 on second count, and $677.50 on third count.

Reports — Friday

Loud noise/music on George F. West Boulevard.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Liberty Road Ramp.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Shots fired on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Petit larceny on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on Vision Lane.

Breaking and entering on North Broadway Street.

Breaking and entering on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop at Natchez Mall.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.

Welfare concern/check on Wheeler Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.

Loud noise/music on George F. West Boulevard.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Malicious mischief on Briarwood Road.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Identity theft on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Petit larceny on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

False alarm on Lafayette Street.

Suspicious activity on Pearl Street.

Theft on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Old Lewis Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Semaj Cantrice Jackson, 18, 24 Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on police, fireman, school official, etc. Held on no bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Jaylon Davion Hayes, 19, 66 LaGrange Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary; all but dwelling and three counts of burglary of an automobile. Held without bond.

Darrell Anthony Martin, 19, 206 Reed Street, Roxie, on charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Howard R. Stroud Sr., 48, 169 Davis Coup, Roxie, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Lamont Cordell Doanld, 48, 80 Hobo Fork Road, Natchez, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and contempt of court for failure to appear. Held on no bond.

Tiffany McClung, 42, no street address given, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny; personal property. Released on $500.00 bond.

James Darnell Thompson, 63, 102 West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by physical menacing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Harassment on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on LaGrange Road.

Trespassing on Jordan Road.

Accident on Jeanette Road.

Burglary on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Trespassing on Mable Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Broadmoor Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Parkview Drive.

Intelligence report on Hammett Street.

Intelligence report on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Grand larceny on Grove Acres Road.

Petit larceny on Springfield Road.

Harassment on Mount Carmel Drive.

Petit larceny on Parkview Drive.

Civil matter on Reba Christian Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Booker Road.

Trespassing on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on King Circle.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Concordia Avenue

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Theft on Plouden Bayou Road

Loose Horses on Lower Levee Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Fire call on Franklin Road

Auto accident on Carter Street

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Serio Boulevard

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Front Street

Medical call on Stampley Street

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive

Theft on US 84

Medical call on Red River Levee

Loose horses on Iowa Street

Disturbance on Hart Young Road

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road