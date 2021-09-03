It’s Labor Day — and Natchez has jobs!

When I ran for Mayor a year ago, I promised jobs.

And we have been working hard over the past year to live up to that promise.

As of this week, records at City Hall show we have now surpassed 100 new business permits filed since July of 2020. Associated with those permits are close to 700 new jobs.

We have been blessed in Natchez. And when counting our blessings, it’s important that we look to the economic indicators that give evidence to the Natchez Renewal now happening.

One need only walk down Main Street or drive through any of our many neighborhoods — renewal is in the air.

Crazy thing is, with all of these new jobs, and all of these new businesses, we actually have fewer people working in Adams County than we did a couple of years ago.

Go figure? The issue boils down to our job participation rate. And we are facing a real dilemma. … Jobs, jobs everywhere … and not a soul to fill them.

My discussions with area businesses, and with my friends at Natchez Inc., have revealed an unparalleled statistic — we suddenly have a job surplus of close to 1,000 available and unfilled jobs in the Miss-Lou.

This is unheard of!

Clearly our economy is growing at a faster pace than our ability to keep up.

We must do something.

Our solution is this — put people back in the job market and match them with good careers.

And on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., we are going to be doing just this at the City of Natchez Job Fair, to be held at the Natchez Convention Center.

As of now, over 35 employers have signed up, all in search of candidates for numerous jobs.

Many thanks to Caroline Deason, City of Natchez Director of Human Resources, and Earline Collins with MAP, Mississippi Aggressive Peacemakers, for all they’ve done to help make this event happen.

The City of Natchez actually has a number of job opportunities right now — and we are having difficulty filling them.

The same is true with Adams County — many great county jobs are available, all with full retirement and great benefits.

The private sector has even more to offer. Jordan Carriers has over 300 new trucking jobs available with starting pay over $60,000.

Others hiring are Loss Prevention, Magnolia Bluffs, Merit Health, C-Spire, Churchill Variety, Core Civic, Delta Energy, DCS Trucking, MDOC, Natchez Manor, Silas Simmons, Stribling Equipment, VonDrehle … the list goes on and on.

And all are offering great job opportunities.

Natchez – there is no excuse. Let’s get to work!

Natchez Deserves More.

Dan M. Gibson is Mayor of Natchez.