Feb. 12, 1937 – Aug. 28, 2021

HAMBURG — Graveside services for Marie Bennett Burch, 84, of Alexandria, LA, who departed this earthly life on August 28, 2021, in Alexandria, LA will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamburg at 11 a.m. with Rev. Carl Johnson officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. Marie was born on February 12, 1937, in Hamburg, to James Sr. and Hester Bennett. She was a dedicated employee and retired from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Arthur Bennett of Baton Rouge and James Bennett Jr. of Hamburg.

Marie leaves to cherish her memories one son, Tony (Denise) Burch of Daphne, AL; one daughter, Lisa Burch of Alexandria, LA; one grandson, Chadrick Thomas of Alexandria, LA; one granddaughter, Glinda Thomas of Cleveland, OH; one sister, Mamie J. Cain of Fayette, MS; a son in heart, Robert J. Stewart of Houston, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

