Rushel Talmadge Anderson Jr., 80, of Ellisville, Mississippi, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born Sunday, December 1, 1940 in Natchez, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Natchez City Cemetery with burial to follow. Paul Heathcock will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797

Talmadge was a graduate of Natchez High School Class of 1959 and a graduate of Mississippi State University Class of 1963. Talmadge served in the National Guard. He was employed by the Britton & Koontz First National Bank in Natchez, MS for 41 years. He served as President of the Industrial Management Club and President of the Natchez Rotary Club. He served as an Elder, Deacon, Treasurer for 50 plus years at Covington Road Church of Christ and Ellisville Church of Christ. He served on the Board of Trustees for Magnolia Bible College.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rushel Talmadge Sr. and Florence A. Anderson.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Rosie “Rose” L. Anderson, son, Joel Alan Anderson (Michele), grandchildren, Trevor (Azuree) Holloway, Jordan (Emilee) Anderson, Joshua (Taylor) Anderson, Gunter Anderson, Morgan Galloway and Olivia Galloway, brother, David (Patricia) Anderson, special nephews, Michael (Becky) Anderson, Tony (Sheila) Anderson, Billy (Lisa) Floyd and Charlie Dyess.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Anderson, Gunter Anderson, Michael Anderson, Tony Anderson, Charlie Dyess and Billy Floyd.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ellisville Church of Christ, 5 Serenity Lane, Ellisville, MS 39437

