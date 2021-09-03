Dec. 20, 1940 – Aug. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Velma Lee Coulston, 80, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Skinner Cemetery in Natchez at 11:00 A.M. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Monday, September 6, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. Velma was born on December 20, 1940, in Natchez, to Walter Sr. and Isabel Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Walter Brown Jr., Richard Brown, and Milton Brown.

Velma leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Shirley C. Carey and Virginia C. Phipps; one son, Willie Coulston Jr.; grandchildren: Donald Carey, Damion Coulston, Willie Coulston III, Jasmine Coulston, Grace Coulston, and Jonathon Coulston; great grandchildren: Shahla Carey, Davion Coulston, Jace Coulston, Caleb Coulston, and Greyson Luke Curry; and a host of other relatives and friends.

