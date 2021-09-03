Vidalia opens season with win over Sicily Island

VIDALIA — Vidalia opened its season with a 44-14 win over Sicily Island. Quarterback Sema’J Hayes threw for 226 yards in the win and three touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown, head coach Michael Norris said.

His quarterback’s stats depended on wide receivers to get open and an offensive line to give him time to throw the ball. Pass protection is something the Vikings work on a lot and take pride in, he said.

“Offensive line is the only position in all of sports where you are working hard to make someone else successful,” Norris said. “You have to be a selfless guy to play o-line. We have some guys who are stepping up and putting in the work.”

The Viking’s defense also stood out to Norris. They gave up two touchdowns. One touchdown was on special teams, and the other came late in the game, he said.

As a team, the Vikings came out in the first half and did not put forth the best effort, he said. At halftime, the team made some adjustments and came out in the second half playing with perfect effort, he said.

“We just reminded them of what we expect,” Norris said. “They know the expectations. We tell them all the time ‘they are not going to be perfect, but they can give perfect effort.’ They weren’t living up to that expectation of perfect effort in the first half.”

In the game, he saw some things the team needs to clean up. Defensively and offensively, they missed some assignments, he said.

“It is always good to see what you need to work on,” Norris said. “It is nice to be 1-0.”