Willie Lee Watson

Published 9:59 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

Watson

April 3, 1921 – Aug. 31, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral Services for Willie Lee Watson, 100, of Ferriday, LA, who died August 31, 2021, will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021, at St. Mary Baptist Church in Ferriday, La., with Rev. Ronald Gardener officiating. Burial will follow at Ferriday City Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at St. Mary Baptist Church in Ferriday. Online condolences can be sent to bateastememorial.com.

More News

Storm knockoff Timberwolves 28-14

Bulldogs rack up 400 total yards of offense in 40-6 victory over Tigers

Rams shutout Eagles in 48-0 victory

Tigers pounce on Saints in 36-15 win

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Should critical race theory be taught in public schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...