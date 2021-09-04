Ferriday falls to Alexandria 65-8

ALEXANDRIA, La. — The visiting Ferriday High School Trojans fell behind early to the host Alexandria Senior High School Trojans and never could recover as Class 5A Alexandria defeated Class 2A Ferriday 65-8 Friday night.

“It was a tough one. 5A state runners-up. They came out and executed their game plan. We didn’t play our kind of football,” Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith said. “Had a lot of errors. Some mistakes. A lot of turnovers.”

Ferriday was in jeopardy of being shut out by ASH before finally scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. But that was realistically the only thing that did go right for a young and inexperienced team.

“Couldn’t stop the run. Couldn’t stop the pass. We’ve got a lot of stuff to fix. We lost 10 starters on defense (from last year’s team),” Smith said. ‘Sometime that’s the way the cookie crumbles. We’ll come back Monday and try to get better.”

Ferriday (0-1) plays host to Bastrop High School Friday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.