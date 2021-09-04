Tigers pounce on Saints in 36-15 win

BAY SPRINGS — The Centreville Academy Tigers pretty much had their way with Sylva-Bay Academy as they defeated the Saints 36-15 Friday night in an MAIS District 3-3A game to remain undefeated.

“It was a good district win for us,” Centreville assistant coach Brian Stutzman said. “Kids came out and played hard. Played good defense. We made the big plays that opened up the game for us. Overall, we controlled the ball tonight.”

While Centreville was playing its fourth game of the season, Sylva-Bay was playing its first game since a Week 1 loss to Canton Academy. And that may have been a contributing factor in the outcome of this game.

The Tigers led 22-7 at halftime before scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 36-7 by the end of the quarter. The Saints scored a touchdown and added the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, but that was all they could muster.

“Defensively, Ace Sellers had a big game. Secondary covered well. (Defensive end) Conner Watts had a good game. Defense played well as a unit,” Stutzman said.

Centreville Academy (4-0, 1-0) plays host to Adams County Christian School Friday at 7 p.m.