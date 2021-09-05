Free COVID-19 testing Tuesday at Safe Room

Published 2:58 pm Sunday, September 5, 2021

By Staff Reports

Free COVID-19 testing will be provided Tuesday, Sept. 7, outside the Adams County Safe Room.

Participants can choose between a rapid or PCR COVID-19 test at the drive-through testing site.

Testing will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez.

Residents who live in and around the Natchez-Adams County area and experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, can get a free COVID-19 test.

Register at covidschedule.umc.edu or call 601-496-7200.

Because of high demand for testing, please schedule as appointment ahead of time and provide some information about your symptoms.

You can also make an appointment at the testing site, but same-day openings may not be available.

Enter the site from the Liberty Road entrance by the National Guard Armory.

