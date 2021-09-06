Lillis Hall

A private Christian graveside memorial at Linden Cemetery celebrating the life of Lillis Wadsworth Hall will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. Reverend Don Brazile, her nephew, will be officiating.

Lillis was born on April 19th, 1941. She was the daughter of David Harley Wadsworth and Faye Jackson Wadsworth . Lillis graduated from Linden High School in Linden ,Texas. She received a bachelor of science from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas and was employed at Confederate Memorial Hospital (LSUMC) in Shreveport, Louisiana as a medical technologist . She met her husband, Basil Trunzler here and then moved to Natchez, Mississippi where she resided for forty years.

Lillis is predeceased by her parents and one brother David Wadsworth. She is survived by her children Laura Trunzler Batson (John) and Basil Guice Trunzler V (Quint); by grandchildren, John Andrew Batson, Jr. (Jack), Evan Alexander Batson (Van) and Annabel Lee Trunzler; her brother, Harley Tisdale Wadsworth (Deanna), sisters; Sue Wadsworth Haley, Anita Wadsworth Magby (Ernie), Roberta Wadsworth Pond (Steve) ,Lita Wadsworth and by many special nieces and nephews as well.

The family wishes to thank Lorraine Haynes and her excellent staff at The Villa in Texarkana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org, as she was a heart transplant recipient. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.