Police investigating Labor Day homicide in Ferriday

Published 9:05 pm Monday, September 6, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

FERRIDAY — The Ferriday Police Department is investigating a Labor Day homicide.

Ferriday Police Chief Bo Stevens said the husband of the victim, Richard Martin, 53, was apprehended. He is facing a second-degree murder charge and currently has no bond set, according to arrest records.

Detective Delmarcus Johnson said police responded to a possible shots fired call just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Alabama Avenue in Ferriday.

Upon their arrival they found Tonya Campbell, age 52, deceased with a single gunshot wound in her chest and contusion on the side of her head, he said.

The incident remains under investigation, he said.

Ferriday Police Department officials also thanked the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the incident and assisted with the investigation.

