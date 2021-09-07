Crime reports: September 8, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Melissa Ann Brown, 49, 907 State Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $252.50.

Corey Sloane Latham, 29, 256-A Quitman Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession, controlled substance – illegal possession (ecstasy), controlled substance – illegal possession (methamphetamine), motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any charges.

Lacrystal Gabriel Nelson, 27, 309 South Bluebird Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $277.50 on first count and $477.50 on second count.

Arrests — Friday

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 41, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set on either charge.

Lucas Lorenzo Rogers, 37, 124 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Monday

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on State Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Nissan.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Hit and run on Ram Circle.

Harassment on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Unwanted subject on State Street.

False alarm on Cherokee Street.

Two disturbances on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market No. 2.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Days Inn.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Garden Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Stella Lynette Polk, 56, 20 Chinkapin Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct/failure to comply. Released on no bond.

Arrests — Sunday

Shamarra Breyae Grover, 24, 1232 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on no bond.

Reports — Monday

Breaking and entering on Redd Loop Road.

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired on Lindo Lane.

Suspicious activity on Brookfield Drive.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Providence Road.

Civil matter on Mississippi State Highway No. 553.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Artman Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Elliase A. Mosey, 39, 2013 Tuskegee drive, Marrero, on charges of illegal carrying of weapons, cruelty to a juvenile.

Arrests — Sunday

Lester F. Thomas, 45, 659 Louisiana 900, Clayton, on bench warrant for failure to pay.

Daniel L. Harris, 38, 113 Turner Road, Ferriday, on charges of distributing schedule I drugs, introduction of contraband into a penal institute and malfeasance with office.

Arrests — Saturday

Chris L. Young, 39, 502 West Stivers Lane, Natchez, on charges of theft by fraud.

Kendrick L. Walker, 32, 111 Griffin Street, Clayton, on charges of aggravated flight from officer, two counts of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Evelyn C. MaKofsky, 37, 126 Ralph Road, Vidalia, on two bench warrants for failure to appear.

Arrests — Friday

Leslie Reid, 32, 538 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, on charges of cruelty to a juvenille on two counts.

Marx W. Leonard II, 29, 317 Wilker Neal Avenue, Riverridge, on charges of car jacking and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Natasha L. Jefferson, 716 Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, 37, on charges of aggravated battery and criminal trespass.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Shady Lane

Reports — Monday

Miscellaneous call on Alabama Avenue

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Hit and run on US84

Fire on Crestview Drive

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on US 84

Loud music on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Front Street

Miscellaneous call on Warren Street

Fire call on North Grove

Unwanted person on Rabb Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Miscellaneous call on US84

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Fight on Louisiana Avenue

Nuisance animals on fisherman point

Medical call on Maryland Avenue

Medical call on Maryland Avenue

Snake in home on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Loose pony on Steven Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Miranda Drive

Miscellaneous call on McCall Road

Welfare check on Lake Concordia Drive

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Garden Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Domestic violence on Louisiana 15

Medical call on White Lane

Medical call on McCoy Lane

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Harassing call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Doyle Road

Medical call on Traxler Road

Auto Accident on Margaret Circle

Attempted break in on Robert Lewis Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Demby Street

Fire on Luneau Road

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Auto Accident on Louisiana 425

Auto accident on Louisiana 907

Cruelty to Juvenile on Belle Grove Circle

Theft on Gillespie Street

Medical call on Woodland Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Howard Road

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Viking Street

Medical call on Luke Martin Road

Medical call on Viking Street

Welfare check on US 84

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Richard Martin, 129 Gremllin Street, Ferriday, on charge of second-degree murder.