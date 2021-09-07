Crime reports: September 8, 2021
Published 7:22 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Melissa Ann Brown, 49, 907 State Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $252.50.
Corey Sloane Latham, 29, 256-A Quitman Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession, controlled substance – illegal possession (ecstasy), controlled substance – illegal possession (methamphetamine), motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any charges.
Lacrystal Gabriel Nelson, 27, 309 South Bluebird Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $277.50 on first count and $477.50 on second count.
Arrests — Friday
Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 41, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set on either charge.
Lucas Lorenzo Rogers, 37, 124 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.
Reports — Monday
Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on State Street.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop at Natchez Nissan.
Accident on Franklin Street.
Hit and run on Ram Circle.
Harassment on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Accident on Liberty Road.
Unwanted subject on State Street.
False alarm on Cherokee Street.
Two disturbances on Dumas Drive.
Traffic stop at Natchez Market No. 2.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Days Inn.
Traffic stop at Walmart.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Garden Street.
Traffic stop on North Union Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Stella Lynette Polk, 56, 20 Chinkapin Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct/failure to comply. Released on no bond.
Arrests — Sunday
Shamarra Breyae Grover, 24, 1232 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on no bond.
Reports — Monday
Breaking and entering on Redd Loop Road.
Reports — Sunday
Shots fired on Lindo Lane.
Suspicious activity on Brookfield Drive.
Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Providence Road.
Civil matter on Mississippi State Highway No. 553.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Shots fired on Artman Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Elliase A. Mosey, 39, 2013 Tuskegee drive, Marrero, on charges of illegal carrying of weapons, cruelty to a juvenile.
Arrests — Sunday
Lester F. Thomas, 45, 659 Louisiana 900, Clayton, on bench warrant for failure to pay.
Daniel L. Harris, 38, 113 Turner Road, Ferriday, on charges of distributing schedule I drugs, introduction of contraband into a penal institute and malfeasance with office.
Arrests — Saturday
Chris L. Young, 39, 502 West Stivers Lane, Natchez, on charges of theft by fraud.
Kendrick L. Walker, 32, 111 Griffin Street, Clayton, on charges of aggravated flight from officer, two counts of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Evelyn C. MaKofsky, 37, 126 Ralph Road, Vidalia, on two bench warrants for failure to appear.
Arrests — Friday
Leslie Reid, 32, 538 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, on charges of cruelty to a juvenille on two counts.
Marx W. Leonard II, 29, 317 Wilker Neal Avenue, Riverridge, on charges of car jacking and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.
Natasha L. Jefferson, 716 Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, 37, on charges of aggravated battery and criminal trespass.
Reports — Tuesday
Medical call on Shady Lane
Reports — Monday
Miscellaneous call on Alabama Avenue
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Hit and run on US84
Fire on Crestview Drive
Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on US 84
Loud music on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on Front Street
Miscellaneous call on Warren Street
Fire call on North Grove
Unwanted person on Rabb Road
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Miscellaneous call on US84
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on Louisiana 568
Fight on Louisiana Avenue
Nuisance animals on fisherman point
Medical call on Maryland Avenue
Medical call on Maryland Avenue
Snake in home on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Loose pony on Steven Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Miranda Drive
Miscellaneous call on McCall Road
Welfare check on Lake Concordia Drive
Reports — Saturday
Medical call on Garden Drive
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Domestic violence on Louisiana 15
Medical call on White Lane
Medical call on McCoy Lane
Medical call on Belle Grove Circle
Harassing call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Doyle Road
Medical call on Traxler Road
Auto Accident on Margaret Circle
Attempted break in on Robert Lewis Drive
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Reports — Friday
Medical call on Demby Street
Fire on Luneau Road
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Auto Accident on Louisiana 425
Auto accident on Louisiana 907
Cruelty to Juvenile on Belle Grove Circle
Theft on Gillespie Street
Medical call on Woodland Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Howard Road
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Medical call on Viking Street
Medical call on Luke Martin Road
Medical call on Viking Street
Welfare check on US 84
Ferriday Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Richard Martin, 129 Gremllin Street, Ferriday, on charge of second-degree murder.