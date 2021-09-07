Nov. 13, 1953 – Aug. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Larry Darnell Davis, 67, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Natchez will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. This is a walk-through visitation and we are practicing social distancing.

Larry was born Nov. 13, 1953 in Natchez, the son of Barbara A. Washington and Jack Davis. He was reared by his mother and Richard Washington, Sr. Larry was a 1972 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and was a retired United Stated Army Veteran. Mr. Davis was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling, dancing, spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by both fathers; grandmother, Loretta Jones; brothers, Glen Allen Davis, Terry Washington and Jack Davis, Jr.

Larry leaves to cherish his memories; mother, Barbara A. Washington; daughters, LaToisha Davis and Shannira Davis; brothers, Ernest Davis, Perry Washington, Richard “Ricky” Washington, Jr.; sisters, Joyce Robinson, Dianne Holmes, Lavera Wesley, Susan Marvel; grandchildren, A’Miyah Wynn, Jaylen Kinney, Jordin Kinney, other relatives and friends.

