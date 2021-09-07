Vidalia wreck injures two, takes out light pole

VIDALIA — A two vehicle wreck injured two people and took out a light pole in Vidalia Tuesday morning.

Captain Craig Godbold with the Vidalia Police Department said the accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the intersection of Murray Drive and Carter Street.

A black Nissan was struck in the rear passenger side by a white Ford Fiesta in the intersection, which caused the Nissan to veer off the road into a utility pole, Godbold said.

Both drivers were transported to Trinity hospital, he said.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time and the accident remains under investigation, Godbold said.